Raiders, Clark County commissioner to co-host health fair

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Raiders and Clark County Commissioner Marilyn Kirkpatrick are hosting the Health Nation Block Party, a health fair with free music, food and giveaways, on Saturday, March 5 from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the Bob Price Community Center, 2050 N. Bonnie Lane.

The free event will feature health and dental screenings, and will include a live DJ, free hot dogs and hamburgers, bounce houses, raffles and a grocery giveaway.

“This will be a great family-friendly event,” Commissioner Kirkpatrick said, “but more importantly it will bring important medical and dental services to the community.”

