Public lands near Jean to close for Mint 400

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Certain public lands near Jean will close from March 11 to March 12 for the Mint 400, according to the Bureau of Land Management.

The closure is to minimize risk of collisions with spectators and racers, and will include the Jean/Roach Dry Lakes bordered by Hidden Valley to the north, the McCullough Mountains to the east, the California State line to the south and Nevada State Route 604 to the west.

The area is closed to all vehicles and personnel except law enforcement, emergency vehicles, ticketed spectators, event personnel and race participants.

The following restrictions will be in effect for the duration of the closure:

Camping

Possession and/or consuming any alcoholic beverage unless the person has reached the age of 21 years

Discharging, or use of firearms or other weapons

Possession and/or discharging of fireworks

Allowing any pet or other animal in the person’s care to be unrestrained at any time. Animals must be on a leash or other restraint no longer than 3 feet

Operation of any vehicle that is not legally registered for street and highway operation, for example, All Terrain Vehicles (ATV), motorcycles, Utility Terrain Vehicles (UTV), golf carts, and any off-highway vehicle (OHV), including operation of such a vehicle in spectator viewing areas

Parking any vehicle in violation of posted restrictions, or in such a manner as to obstruct or impede normal or emergency traffic movement or the parking of other vehicles, create a safety hazard, or endanger any person, property, or feature. Vehicles so parked are subject to citation, removal, and impoundment at the owner’s expense

Operating a vehicle through, around, or beyond a restrictive sign, barricade, fence, or traffic control barrier or device

Failing to maintain control of a vehicle to avoid danger to persons, property, resources, or wildlife

Operating a motor vehicle without due care or at a speed greater than 25 mph

