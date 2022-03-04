PHOTOS: Ex-Raiders coach Jon Gruden lands buyer for Las Vegas home

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Former Raiders head coach Jon Gruden has found a buyer for his properties in the south Las Vegas Valley.

According to Heidi Holly, listing agent for the properties, the sale includes two lots, the home at 64 Olympia Canyon Way and an adjacent 39,640-square-foot vacant lot. The properties are located in the Augusta Canyon subdivision of Southern Highlands.

According to the Zillow listing for the property, the sprawling home features retractable floor-to-ceiling glass walls, a butlers pantry, a climate-controlled wine room and bar, a personal sauna, a full gym with mirrors, an infinity edge pool and spa, a fire pit and built-in BBQ and pool bathroom, among other amenities.

The Zillow listing indicates that the home was built in 2020 and includes five bedrooms, seven bathrooms and four attached garage spaces.

While Holly wouldn’t provide a purchase price since the sale has not officially closed, she said the property was listed at $7.5 million for both the home and the adjacent lot.

