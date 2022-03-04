Advertisement

Mohave County investigators seek information in 1998 cold case

Investigators seek 2 people of interest and information on unidentified suspects
Kris Jake-Moon
Kris Jake-Moon(Mohave County Sheriff's Office)
By Elaine Emerson
Published: Mar. 4, 2022 at 8:21 AM PST|Updated: 12 hours ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office is seeking more information in a 1998 cold case and four people last seen with the victim.

MCSO said on Feb. 16, 1998, detectives responded to Highway 91 around milepost 4.4 where they found a woman in the brush near the highway. The victim was identified by Kris Jake-Moon, 31, from Cedar City, UT. MCSO said Jake-Moon died from blunt force trauma.

Jake-Moon was last seen at Oasis Casino in Mesquite, NV, on Friday, Feb. 13, 1998, investigators said. Jake-Moon was seen leaving with five people: two unidentified male suspects, two identified women and an identified man.

The first unidentified man is seen wearing a cowboy hat while the other is wearing a distinguishable jacket. Investigators provided surveillance photos of the two men and police are looking for any information on who they may be.

Additionally, police are looking to speak with two of the subject seen leaving the casino with Jake-Moon: Darrel Calvin Drye Jr. and Rosealia Bushhead. Both are being sought for questioning, MCSO said.

Anyone with information on the incident, including the whereabouts of the people above, is asked to contact MCSO Special Investigations Unit at 928- 753-0753 ext. 4408 or call the toll free number at 1-800-522-4312 and reference DR#98-03894.

