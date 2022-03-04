Advertisement

LVMPD: Missing 11-year-old girl has been found

Alanna Howard-Goodjoint
Alanna Howard-Goodjoint(LVMPD)
By Elaine Emerson
Published: Mar. 4, 2022 at 5:42 AM PST|Updated: 14 hours ago
UPDATE: Las Vegas Metropolitan Police say an 11-year-old girl who was previously reported missing has been found.

ORIGINAL STORY (FEB. 3)

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas Metropolitan Police are looking for a missing 11-year-old girl, last contacted Tuesday.

Alanna May Howard-Goodjoint was last seen in Las Vegas and was last contacted March 1, according to LVMPD. Howard-Goodjoint is 5′10″, weighs 135 lbs with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact LVMPD at 702-828-3111.

