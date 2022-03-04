Advertisement

Las Vegas police ask for help locating missing 34-year-old man

LVMPD are looking for Zacharie Alwine, who was reported missing and endangered on Feb. 3, 2022.
LVMPD are looking for Zacharie Alwine, who was reported missing and endangered on Feb. 3, 2022.
By Caitlin Lilly
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 4:11 PM PST
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating a man who was last seen last month.

According to police, Zacharie Alwine was last seen on Feb. 18 in Las Vegas. No additional information on a direct location was provided.

Police say Alwine might possibly be in severe emotional distress and in need of medical assistance.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact police at 702-828-3111 or 702-828-2907.

