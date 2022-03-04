Las Vegas family moves to Texas for lower rent

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A family that lived in the valley for seven years decided to relocate out of state after their rent rose $600.

Zainab Samir shares a full house with her in-laws, mother, husband and three young sons. They shared a three-bedroom house in Centennial Hills where rent increased from $1,300 to $1,900.

“So that was a big jump and the wages were like still the same,” Samir said. She works for Amazon. The family decided to move to Katy, Texas, a suburb west of Houston. “We are living in a four bedroom house which is like, affordable, the schools are good, and then I’m paying less rent than I was supposed to pay in Las Vegas.”

Her family went from a 1,800 square-foot home to a 2,850 square-foot home where they’re paying $1,800 for rent. Samir said they are in walking distance to schools and already she’s satisfied with the quality of education over the Clark County School District.

“They’re ... working harder, I can see the way their reading skills improved, I mean that’s a big change that I noticed,” Samir said.

They eventually plan to buy a home in Katy.

“When you are into a new state, you cant just go and buy a house, you have to look at the weather, and especially in Texas you have to make sure you know you’re not buying a house in a flood zone area,” Samir said.

According to realtors.com, the median home price in Katy is $343,000. Las Vegas Realtors said the median home price in January listed for $475,000.

FOX5 spoke with Chief Economist Frank Nothaft with CoreLogic about rising home prices and rent prices. He said the population growth in Nevada has been double the U.S. rate.

“In Nevada over the last year, the population grew by 1.4% for the U.S. as a whole the population only grew 0.7%,” Nothaft said.

With higher mortgage rates, FOX5 asked if rent will go up higher as a result.

“I think so because there’s such strong demand from the in influx of population and limited inventory available in the market place. Vegas rates are relatively low in the Las Vegas area and that’s why we see rents up so quickly. Rents are up 17% in the Las Vega area over the last 12 months according our single family rent index. So that’s a big increase in rents in just one year and I would expect we’re going to continue to see some pretty strong demand for rental homes in the Las Vegas metro area given that influx of population that’s moving into the market and given the high cost of buying a home,” Nothaft said.

We asked what needs to happen in order for the rental market to stabilize.

“The way to address it is to build a lot more homes. If we can build more homes, bring more housing inventory into the market, that will help moderate price growth and moderate rent growth,” Nothaft said.

Our market is similar to others.

“If you look over to Phoenix, look north to Salt Lake City or you look all the way up to Boise, Idaho, all of these markets really share a characteristic very similar to what they’re experiencing in Las Vegas, namely, very, very rapid, home price growth, a lower cost of living relative to many of the markets that people are moving out of along the pacific coast, and a great deal of amenities that are really attractive that people are looking to relocate to,” Nothaft said.

