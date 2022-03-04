Advertisement

Las Vegas boy hit, killed by car while riding skateboard

Las Vegas police vehicle
Las Vegas police vehicle(LVMPD | LVMPD)
By Elaine Emerson
Published: Mar. 4, 2022 at 6:17 AM PST|Updated: 14 hours ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A boy is dead after he was hit by a car while riding his skateboard Thursday night.

The crash happened around 6:07 p.m. March 3 on Alexis Drive south of River Glen Drive, near Lindell Road and Harmon Avenue.

According to police, a juvenile boy was riding his skateboard on a walkway with a downslope toward the road. The boy sat on the skateboard and rode it down the slope, traveling into the road in the path of a 2014 Nissan Maxima.

The boy was taken to University Medical Center where he was later pronounced dead.

The driver of the Nissan stayed on scene and impairment was not suspected, according to LVMPD. The boy’s death marks the 24th traffic-related fatality in LVMPD’s jurisdiction in 2022.

