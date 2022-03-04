Golden Knights to host Boy and Girl Scout Night on Sunday

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Golden Knights announced they will host a Boy and Girl Scout Night on Sunday, March 6.

The event, in collaboration with The Boy Scouts of America Las Vegas Area Council and Girl Scouts of Southern Nevada, takes place as the team hosts the Ottawa Senators at T-Mobile Arena.

Members of either group can purchase discounted tickets at the following links: Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts.

According to the team, scouts are encouraged to wear their vests or other scout attire. Upon entry to the arena, they will receive a voucher to redeem for their patch at the Membership Services table located outside sections 7 and 8. Redemption will begin when doors open at 3:45 p.m. PT and run through the end of the second intermission.

