Gas reaches $5.46 in Primm, $4.13 average in Nevada

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Gas prices are surging across the country.

.Larry Dennigan, a truck driver from Minnesota, said he couldn’t believe the cost to fill up his truck when he arrived in Primm and saw the $5.46 per gallon price.

“I’ve been out here 50 years, it’s crazy … I literally have 300-gallon tanks ... It cost me less than $600 a year ago,” Dennigan said.

“I thought L.A. was high, but this is outrageous,” said Ruben, a driver from Southern California who also stopped in Primm. “I don’t think any of us are happy about this ... it is kind of understandable what’s going on with the Ukraine and everything. I think we have it a lot better than they have it over there.”

In Jean, closer to the Las Vegas Valley, gas there is $4.99 at the Chevron.

Prices are always lower in the valley, but are still approaching all-time highs. On GasBuddy, the map shows prices ranging from $4.29 a gallon to $3.59, but when FOX5 went out to check, we found many were higher. At the Chevron at Cheyenne Avenue and the 215, it’s $4.49 a gallon unless you also get a car wash.

“Every penny counts. Let’s be honest. I got three kids in college, I am paying for it,” said Chris from California, who also stopped in Primm.

According to AAA, Nevada has some of the highest gas prices in the country. As of Thursday, the national average for a gallon of unleaded is $3.73. In Nevada, it is $4.13. The all-time high for gas in Nevada was in June 2008, when gas was $4.27 a gallon.

Thursday in Los Angeles County, gas hit a $5 average for the first time ever.

Experts expect the price of gas to continue to rise. It’s expected to go up at least another quarter by the end of the month.

