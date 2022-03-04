Free ‘Bark in the Park’ event happening Saturday

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Looking for a way to spend some time outdoors with the pups? The city of Henderson is hosting its annual “Bark in the Park” event on Saturday.

According to a news release, from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m., owners and their four-legged friends can enjoy the 16th annual “Bark in the Park” event at Cornerstone Park.

For those looking to add a furever friend to their family, on-site adoptions will be available at the event.

Organizers said attendees can also enjoy other activities, including:

HPD K-9 Demonstrations

Dog agility course

Interactive games for you and your pet

Pup cup station (while supplies last)

Dog hydration and splash-and-play area

Photo opportunities

The city says complimentary shuttle services and parking will be available for the event at RC Willey near Stephanie Street and Wigwam Parkway. All pets must be leashed at all times and dog handlers must be at least 10 years old, according to the release.

Cornerstone Park is located at 1600 Wigwam Parkway.

