Fergusons Downtown announces comedy residency in the yard

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Fergusons Downtown just revealed a new, long-term residency of Don’t Tell Comedy.

The group will take the stage once a month, starting on Thursday, March 10.

“Fergusons Downtown has loved hosting Don’t Tell Comedy pop-ups throughout the past three years, and we’re thrilled to make this a long-term monthly residency,” said Jen Taler, Fergusons Downtown co-founder and creative strategist, “Having Don’t Tell Comedy pop-up at Fergusons Downtown is a natural fit; plus, it’s just plain fun – something we could all use right now.”

“We decided to partner with Fergusons Downtown in a way that felt more connected than ever before to fulfill the Don’t Tell Comedy mission in Las Vegas,” said Nick Arellano, Don’t Tell Comedy Las Vegas lead producer. “As our city opened up again with live events, it felt natural to collaborate with Downtown’s most immersive city block.”

Don’t Tell Comedy shows at Fergusons Downtown will take place:

Thursday, March 10 at 8pm

Thursday, April 14 at 8pm

Thursday, May 12 at 8pm

Thursday, June 9 at 8pm

Thursday, July 14 at 8pm

Thursday, August 11 at 8pm

Thursday, September 8 at 8pm

Thursday, October 13 at 8pm

Tickets can be purchased at donttellcomedy.com/cities/las-vegas/. For more information, visit fergusonsdowntown.com and donttellcomedy.com.

