Expect extra noise in north Las Vegas Valley during Nellis AFB Red Flag exercises

A U.S. Navy EA-18G Growlers assigned to the “Garudas” Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 134,...
A U.S. Navy EA-18G Growlers assigned to the “Garudas” Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 134, Naval Air Station Whidbey Island, Washington, receives air-to-air refueling from a Royal Air Force Voyager tanker assigned to 101 Squadron, RAF Brize Norton, United Kingdom, during a Red Flag-Nellis 22-1 mission Feb. 3, 2022, at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada. During this Red Flag exercise, a Royal Air Force Voyager tanker refueled U.S. Navy EA-18G Growlers. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Zachary Rufus)(Airman 1st Class Zachary Rufus)
By Kristen DeSilva
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 4:13 PM PST
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Residents in the Las Vegas Valley may hear extra noise caused by military aircraft this month. The U.S. Air Force will be conducting Red Flag 22-2 from March 4 through 18.

According to a Nellis Air Force Base spokesperson, 55 aircraft are expected to depart Nellis twice per day and be in the air for up to five hours. Night launches are also planned. There will be 1,750 participants from the U.S. Air Force, Navy, Marines, Space Force, Air National Guard, U.S. Air Force Reserves, the Royal Saudi Air Force and the Republic of Singapore Air Force.

Approximately 14 units will participate in complex mission scenarios against aggressor forces, Nellis says.

“The exercise is organized at Nellis Air Force Base and hosted north of Las Vegas on the Nevada Test and Training Range--the U.S. Air Force’s premier military training area with more than 12,000 square miles of airspace and 2.9 million acres of land. With 1,900 possible targets, realistic threat systems and an opposing enemy force that cannot be replicated anywhere else in the world, Nellis and the NTTR are the home of a ‘peacetime battlefield,’ providing combat air forces with the ability to train to fight together, survive together and win together,” according to a press statement.

