Dust advisory issued for Clark County on Saturday

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A dust advisory was issued for Clark County on Saturday.

The Clark County Department of Environment and Sustainability issued the advisory for March 5 to let residents know of possible blowing dust due to high winds.

Under these conditions, those with heart or lung disease, older adults and children may want to stay inside as they are at greater risk from dust particulates, the county said. If you are sensitive to air pollution, it’s recommended you speak with your physician.

Tips to limit exposure to dust include:

· Limit outdoor exertion on windy days when dust is in the air. Exercise, for example, makes you breathe heavier and increases the amount of particulates you are likely to inhale.

· Keep windows and doors closed.

· Run your air conditioner inside your house and car to filter out particulates.

· Consider changing your indoor air filters if they are dirty.

· To keep dust down, drive slowly on unpaved roads.

· Don’t take short cuts across vacant lots.

· Ride off-road vehicles in approved areas outside the urban Las Vegas Valley.

· Call Environment and Sustainability’s dust complaint hotline at 702-385-DUST (3878) to report excessive amounts of blowing dust from construction sites, vacant lots or facilities.

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.