Circa in Las Vegas launches NFTs

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Circa is the first casino in Las Vegas to enter the world of NFTs

Its new collection of non-fungible tokens features the hotel’s 20-foot-tall neon Vegas Vickie sign. It is based on the work of artist Jason “Borbay” Borbet, who spent the month of February painting the sign at the hotel.

“The NFT market is to creatives is what the post-pandemic market was to realtors. It’s unprecedented. When I recognized that I just jumped in head first,” said Borbet. “I think this is going to be a really defining moment in the casino space and the NFT space as well.”

The NFT can be downloaded at Circa’s Legacy bar on the top floor of the hotel. Patrons can get it by scanning a QR code next to the original painting.

