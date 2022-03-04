Advertisement

Circa in Las Vegas launches NFTs

Circa Las Vegas
Circa Las Vegas(Circa/Instagram)
By Alec Newboles
Published: Mar. 4, 2022 at 7:13 AM PST|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Circa is the first casino in Las Vegas to enter the world of NFTs

Its new collection of non-fungible tokens features the hotel’s 20-foot-tall neon Vegas Vickie sign. It is based on the work of artist Jason “Borbay” Borbet, who spent the month of February painting the sign at the hotel.

“The NFT market is to creatives is what the post-pandemic market was to realtors. It’s unprecedented. When I recognized that I just jumped in head first,” said Borbet. “I think this is going to be a really defining moment in the casino space and the NFT space as well.”

The NFT can be downloaded at Circa’s Legacy bar on the top floor of the hotel. Patrons can get it by scanning a QR code next to the original painting.

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

PAC-12 mascots on MORE FOX5 in Las Vegas
Pac-12 Women's Basketball Tourney
From Adventuredome and Midway to The Steakhouse, Circus Circus Hotel & Casino has everything...
The perfect family-friendly night out
Surgery is looking different at Henderson Hospital thanks to robots!
New Robotic Surgical Services at Henderson Hospital
Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis arrive at the 6th annual Breakthrough Prize Ceremony at the NASA...
Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher vow to match $3M in donations for Ukrainian refugees
Jon Gruden's now-former home in Southern Highlands in the south Las Vegas Valley. (Courtesy...
Jon Gruden's now-former south Las Vegas home