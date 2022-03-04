CCSD director of recruitment addresses required experience, appeals amid staffing shortages

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Clark County School District gave an inside look into their recruiting process on Thursday afternoon.

On Monday, a FOX5 investigation revealed that multiple qualified applicants had been denied from the district amid a severe ongoing staffing shortage.

One denied applicant told FOX5 she was rejected for not having classroom experience. However, her credentials include an active Nevada teaching license, two master’s degrees, including one in education, and student-teaching experience.

On Thursday, when FOX5 asked Steve Flak, CCSD’s director of recruitment, if recent teaching experience is required, he said it’s not.

“We hire brand new teachers, we hire experienced teachers -teachers that are tenured. We hire teachers of all levels of experience and expertise,” Flak said.

The Nevada Department of Education just passed a measure that allows anyone with a high school diploma to substitute during a state of emergency.

“The biggest thing for us is to put a high quality teacher in every one of our classrooms,” Flak said.

FOX5′s investigation also looked into the appeals process, what rejected applicants can do, if they’re denied employment.

“If they are not found fit for the position, they are given an email letter that will communicate to all of them where we talk about the appeal process and the opportunity for an additional review,” Flak said.

Applicants who were denied from working at CCSD tell FOX5 that was not the case for them.

One rejected applicant shared a message from CCSD stating, “as part of the application process, you signed a civil applicant waiver stating that you waive your right to inspect, review, copy or receive any of the information provided by any person or organization.”

Flak encouraged applicants to make sure they fit all requirements for a job.

“Read the job descriptions clearly. Requirements in job descriptions are actually required. As you go through the job descriptions and you se requirements in there, ensure you’re uploading proof of all of those requirements because more often than not, that’s usually one of those barrier candidates will face when they apply, is they miss one of those requirements,” he said.

