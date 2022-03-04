Advertisement

Boulder City wants to hear from you: How to spend $21.7 million in federal funds?

Boulder City city hall in an undated photo.
Boulder City city hall in an undated photo.(Boulder City/Facebook)
By Digital Team
Published: Mar. 4, 2022 at 12:16 PM PST|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Boulder City received $21.7 million in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds, and wants the public’s feedback on how to use it.

“This one-time funding is meant to help communities recover from the COVID pandemic. The city must spend up to $11,773,790 on ARPA-approved expenditures (e.g. water/wastewater infrastructure, pandemic response, supporting nonprofits, small businesses, premium pay, etc.); up to $10 million may be spent in any way under the streamlined revenue loss provision,” according to a city spokesperson.

If you had $21 million to spend to make Boulder City better, what would you suggest?

The city created a website for residents to learn more and submit their ideas. Visit www.bcnv.org/ARPA to learn more and provide suggestions. The city lists options that residents can select, or add their own ideas, on an online form for submission. Residents can also provide comments by emailing ARPA@bcnv.org.

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Yaniv Attar conducts the RSO at the Coronado on Jan. 15, 2022. The program titled Rhythm &...
UNLV Symphony Orchestra to put on concert dedicated to people of Ukraine
Las Vegas food truck owners are raising money to help refugees in Ukraine.
Las Vegas Russian food truck donating portion of sales to Ukrainian refugees
Las Vegans helping Ukraine from miles away
Las Vegans helping Ukraine from miles away
Isaiah Williams
Las Vegas activists hold rally in honor of Isaiah Williams
Don't Tell Comedy
Fergusons Downtown announces comedy residency in the yard