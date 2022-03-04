Boulder City wants to hear from you: How to spend $21.7 million in federal funds?

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Boulder City received $21.7 million in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds, and wants the public’s feedback on how to use it.

“This one-time funding is meant to help communities recover from the COVID pandemic. The city must spend up to $11,773,790 on ARPA-approved expenditures (e.g. water/wastewater infrastructure, pandemic response, supporting nonprofits, small businesses, premium pay, etc.); up to $10 million may be spent in any way under the streamlined revenue loss provision,” according to a city spokesperson.

If you had $21 million to spend to make Boulder City better, what would you suggest?

The city created a website for residents to learn more and submit their ideas. Visit www.bcnv.org/ARPA to learn more and provide suggestions. The city lists options that residents can select, or add their own ideas, on an online form for submission. Residents can also provide comments by emailing ARPA@bcnv.org.

