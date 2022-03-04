Advertisement

1 dead, 6 injured in shooting east of Las Vegas Strip

By Elaine Emerson
Published: Mar. 4, 2022 at 5:14 AM PST|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - One person is dead and six more are injured after a shooting overnight east of the Las Vegas Strip.

The shooting happened in the 4000 block of University Center near Flamingo Road. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Lt. Jason Johansson said the incident began with a neighbor dispute around 11:30 p.m. Johansson said one person was taken to Sunrise Hospital and later died.

Six more were injured, two critically, Johansson said. Police are looking to surveillance video to gather more information on what happened.

On scene, police were investigating at the Siegel Suites Swenson.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Yaniv Attar conducts the RSO at the Coronado on Jan. 15, 2022. The program titled Rhythm &...
UNLV Symphony Orchestra to put on concert dedicated to people of Ukraine
Las Vegas food truck owners are raising money to help refugees in Ukraine.
Las Vegas Russian food truck donating portion of sales to Ukrainian refugees
Las Vegans helping Ukraine from miles away
Las Vegans helping Ukraine from miles away
Isaiah Williams
Las Vegas activists hold rally in honor of Isaiah Williams
Don't Tell Comedy
Fergusons Downtown announces comedy residency in the yard