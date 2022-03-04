Advertisement

1 in critical condition after car strikes moped near Decatur, Washington

Las Vegas police vehicle
Las Vegas police vehicle(LVMPD | LVMPD)
By James Barrickman
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 5:19 PM PST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) – Las Vegas police say one person is critical condition after a car collided with a moped.

It happened just before 8 a.m. on March 3 near Decatur and and Carmen boulevards, near Washington Avenue. Investigators say a 2003 Toyota Camry was turning left from northbound Decatur to westbound Carmen through stop-and-go traffic backed up from Washington Avenue.

A 2017 Jiangsu MVP Moped was traveling southbound on Decatur in the marked bicycle lane, passing stopped traffic. A collision occurred when the moped struck the right front of the Camry.

The moped’s rider was taken to UMC Trauma with life-threatening injuries. The driver of the Camry remained at the scene and did not show signs of impairment, according to police.

The crash remains under investigation by the LVMPD Collision Investigation Section.

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Yaniv Attar conducts the RSO at the Coronado on Jan. 15, 2022. The program titled Rhythm &...
UNLV Symphony Orchestra to put on concert dedicated to people of Ukraine
Las Vegas food truck owners are raising money to help refugees in Ukraine.
Las Vegas Russian food truck donating portion of sales to Ukrainian refugees
Las Vegans helping Ukraine from miles away
Las Vegans helping Ukraine from miles away
Isaiah Williams
Las Vegas activists hold rally in honor of Isaiah Williams
Don't Tell Comedy
Fergusons Downtown announces comedy residency in the yard