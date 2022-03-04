1 in critical condition after car strikes moped near Decatur, Washington

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) – Las Vegas police say one person is critical condition after a car collided with a moped.

It happened just before 8 a.m. on March 3 near Decatur and and Carmen boulevards, near Washington Avenue. Investigators say a 2003 Toyota Camry was turning left from northbound Decatur to westbound Carmen through stop-and-go traffic backed up from Washington Avenue.

A 2017 Jiangsu MVP Moped was traveling southbound on Decatur in the marked bicycle lane, passing stopped traffic. A collision occurred when the moped struck the right front of the Camry.

The moped’s rider was taken to UMC Trauma with life-threatening injuries. The driver of the Camry remained at the scene and did not show signs of impairment, according to police.

The crash remains under investigation by the LVMPD Collision Investigation Section.

