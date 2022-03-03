Advertisement

Texas man arrested in 1996 Las Vegas cold case

Lawrence David Shaw, 60.
Lawrence David Shaw, 60.(Hamilton County Sheriff)
By Elaine Emerson
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 1:09 PM PST
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Texas man was arrested Wednesday in connection with a decades-old sexual assault cold case.

Lawrence David Shaw, 60, from Hamilton, TX was arrested March 2 in connection with a 1996 case. According to Hamilton County Sheriff Justin Caraway, HCSO deputies were contacted by Las Vegas law enforcement regarding the case and naming Shaw as a suspect in the sexual assault of a woman in 1996.

HCSO arrested Shaw on a felony warrant out of Las Vegas and is awaiting extradition.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police didn’t immediately respond to a request for more information on the case.

