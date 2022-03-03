Suspect in Las Vegas hookah lounge shooting held without bail

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A suspect in a Las Vegas hookah lounge shooting that killed 1 and injured 13 has been ordered held without bail.

Lee Frank Wilson, 44, was arrested and booked on one count of murder and 12 counts of attempted murder.

According to prosecutors, Wilson has a significant criminal history, including 82 local arrests dating back to 1995, including nine prior felony convictions. Most recently, Wilson was serving time for a 2019 attempted murder case.

A judge ordered Wilson be held without bail. His next court hearing was set for March 21.

