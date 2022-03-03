Report: Suspect tried to lure Las Vegas girl before mom caught him next day

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Days after Las Vegas Metropolitan Police put out a call for help to identify a man they say tried to lure a child into his car for sexual acts, the suspect, Jaime Angeles, was arrested.

LVMPD said it was thanks to social media and a video we now know was captured by the victim’s mother.

According to an arrest report for Angeles, the girl was walking home on Tuesday afternoon near Del Mar and Burnham avenues when Angeles pulled up next to her and started shouting towards her.

Unsure of what he was saying, the child approached his car.

The report said “she felt the warmth coming from inside the male’s vehicle which prompted her to place both her hands on the door frame of the window seal since it was cold outside.”

Angeles then started telling her how beautiful she was, grabbing her hands so tight that the child told police “her hand started to feel pain.”

After squeezing her hands, 53-year-old Angeles started massaging her hands. The girl would later tell officers it was an intimate massage and related it to “how her parents show one another affection.”

He asked her if she would want to go out to dinner or go to a park.

The child managed to break free of his grip and started walking away. Angeles then told her he “would wait for her tomorrow to return.”

After telling her mom what happened, the girl’s mother came up with a plan to catch the man. Worried for her daughter’s safety, she told police she left work early the next day, Wednesday, to stake out the area.

When she saw Angeles pull up to her daughter for the second day in a row, she jumped out of her car with her camera in hand. In the video, she can be heard asking Angeles what he’s doing.

He tried to tell her he was asking for directions, but when the girl’s mom asked him to get out of the car, he sped off.

LVMPD credits the mother for her quick thinking and clear filming in helping identify and capture Angeles. He is due back on court on April 20.

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.