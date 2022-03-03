Report: Deadly shooting at Las Vegas market started when woman cut in line

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A deadly shooting at a Las Vegas market started when a woman cut a man in line, according to police records.

On Nov. 9, 2021 about 5 p.m., police were called to a SpeeDee Mart on Tropicana Avenue near McLeod Drive for a shooting. The victim, Patrick O’Neal, died soon after at Sunrise Hospital from gunshot wounds to his chest and back.

According to police, before the shooting, the victim was in line with a woman identified in her arrest report as 22-year-old Daijenai Levi. She reportedly cut him in line, and he swore at her. She apologized and the clerk tried to calm them down.

The clerk told police the man turned back and yelled at them, then was escorted out by another clerk. The woman and victim continued to verbally fight in the parking lot.

Moments after Levi left, her husband appeared in the parking lot with a handgun. Police said surveillance footage showed the victim run into the store and the suspect shoot him inside following a brief struggle.

The man pointed the gun at O’Neal after the shooting and said, “[expletive] with my girlfriend and I’ll shoot you again,” police said.

Nearby residents identified Levi and her husband, Isaiah Levi, as their neighbors. Her driver’s license and his prior booking photo matched their identities on the surveillance footage, police said.

Daijenai Levi was booked into the Clark County Detention Center on Sunday and is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on March 28.

She faces charges of conspiracy to commit murder, open murder with a deadly weapon and burglary while in possession of a gun or deadly weapon.

The pair was arrested in Kileen, Texas earlier this month, Fox 44 reported. Isaiah Levi is being held in Bell County, Texas, awaiting extradition.

