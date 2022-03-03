Las Vegas woman accused of killing grandmother in DUI crash missing, has warrant for her arrest

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A Las Vegas woman charged in a 2019 deadly DUI crash failed to appear in court last month, and now there is a warrant out for her arrest.

Marsha Byrd is accused of speeding on the shoulder while driving impaired and crashing into and killing 53-year-old Gilma Rodriguez-Walters in southwest Las Vegas on Dec. 30, 2019.

Byrd was scheduled to appear in a Feb. 1 calendar call ahead of a Feb. 7 start to a jury trial. Court records reveal she never showed.

“Come take responsibility. Claim it,” Rodriguez-Walters daughter Ruth Neall said. “If you don’t, you’ll have to live with this for the rest of your days.”

Neall told FOX5 she and her family were planning on attending the jury trial from start to finish.

In September 2020, prosecutors asked for an increase in bail from $25,000 to $100,000. Prosecutor Frank LoGrippo argued Byrd had three additional drug substances in her blood at the time of the crash, had multiple failures to appear in court, and is a four-time convicted felon.

The defense argued that Byrd was dealing with several illnesses and is taking prescriptions, and could not post the $100,000 bail.

Judge Douglas Herndon denied the increase and instead ordered Byrd not to drive and added a drug monitoring device to the bail condition.

“My sisters and myself feel like that was just a slap in the face considering there was a warning already given to the court that this was something that could happen with this individual,” Neall said.

Neall said more than two years later she still morns her mother every day. She said Rodriguez-Walters was a beloved mother, grandmother, aunt and friend.

“We miss her presence. I know family and her friends all miss her laughter. It’s definitely an emptiness that we will never regain,” Neall said.

If Byrd is found, she will be taken into custody and held without bail, according to court records.

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.