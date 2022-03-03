FBI agent shoots, injures man in northwest Las Vegas Valley

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - An FBI agent shot and injured a man in the northwest valley following a barricade on Thursday afternoon.

According to Las Vegas police, they were called on March 3 to assist the FBI with the incident in the 5400 block of Ruffian Road, near the 215 and Ann Road.

The FBI said an agent shot a man, injuring him. The man was being treated.

It was not immediately clear what the FBI were investigating, what led to the shooting or the condition of the man who was shot. No agents or officers were injured.

#FBI Las Vegas statement regarding an agent-involved shooting in the 5400 block of Ruffian Road Las Vegas earlier this afternoon. pic.twitter.com/1oNfnfL7UC — FBI Las Vegas (@FBILasVegas) March 3, 2022

