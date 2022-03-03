Advertisement

Las Vegas police arrest suspect after woman killed in northeast valley

Las Vegas police say woman killed in homicide Monday morning in northeast valley.
Las Vegas police say woman killed in homicide Monday morning in northeast valley.(Luis Marquez/FOX5)
By Elaine Emerson
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 8:36 AM PST|Updated: 12 hours ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - UPDATE (March 3): Las Vegas Metropolitan Police arrested a suspect in connection with a deadly shooting on Feb. 21.

Allis Coleman faces a murder charge after Vankeedra Johnson was found dead in an apartment complex parking lot in the 4200 block of Nellis Boulevard, according to an arrest report.

According to the report, witnesses saw Coleman arguing with Johnson in the complex and holding a gun. Moments later, a witness heard gunshots and called 911.

Police were able to use surveillance footage and body camera footage from a previous traffic stop to identify Coleman. He was arrested Feb. 25.

Allis Coleman
Allis Coleman(LVMPD)

ORIGINAL STORY: LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a homicide Monday morning in the northeast valley.

According to police, the investigation is occurring in the 4200 block of N. Nellis Boulevard.

Lt. Ray Spencer said during a media briefing that at about 10 a.m. Monday, police received a Shotspotter notification of multiple gunshots. At the same time, Spencer says they also received a 9-1-1 call reporting a male and female were involved in domestic argument of some sort, which police say appears to have led up to the shooting.

Arriving officers located a Black female, believed to be in her late 20s, who was suffering from a gunshot wound. She was transported to UMC Trauma, where she was pronounced deceased, according to Lt. Spencer.

Lt. Spencer says they have located a male who they believe is the suspect. He has been taken into custody and they are conducting interviews.

Police urge anyone who has information on the incident to contact authorities.

