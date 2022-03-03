Advertisement

Las Vegas paint studio donating funds from upcoming class to Ukraine relief efforts

By Caitlin Lilly
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 9:13 AM PST|Updated: 11 hours ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Las Vegas paint and sip studio announced that it will donate proceeds from an upcoming class to Ukraine relief efforts.

According to an Instagram post from Pinots Palette, the studio will host a “Paint it Forward for Ukraine” event on Wednesday, March 9, at all three of its Las Vegas locations.

The studio says that it has chose sunflower paintings in honor of Ukraine’s national flower.

According to Pinots Palette, “all proceeds will benefit the International Committee of the Red Cross, a non-profit currently on the ground responding to urgent humanitarian needs and life-saving work.”

Pinots Palette has a three locations in Las Vegas: Town Square, Boca Park and The District.

For more information, visit pinotspalette.com.

