Las Vegas dinner theater show introduces Ukraine themed menu, donate proceeds to refugees

By Matt Kling
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Marriage Can Be Murder, the interactive dinner theater experience at the Orleans Hotel and Casino, is showing its support for Ukrainian citizens by altering the show’s menu to include a new appetizer, deruny, a popular Ukrainian potato pancake dish.

The show will also be donating a portion of all March ticket proceeds to USA for UNHCR, the U.N. refugee agency, to help Ukrainian refugees, with a minimum pledge of $10,000. The new menu will begin March 10.

“What’s happening in Ukraine is tragic,” said Eric Post, co-creator of Marriage Can Be Murder. “With so many Ukrainian families forced to flee their homes as a result of the groundless violence inflicted upon them, we want to play our part as members of the Las Vegas entertainment community to support these refugees and call attention to what will sadly be an ongoing plight for so many displaced Ukrainian people.”

Marriage Can Be Murder performs Thursdays through Sundays. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. for seating and the start of salad service. The show starts promptly at 7:00 p.m. and lasts for two hours with opportunities for mingling moments and bathroom breaks.

