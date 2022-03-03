Forecast Outlook - 3/3/2022

This is the last day of the warm spring-like weather around Southern Nevada. Cooler, windier, and wetter changes are on the way for the weekend.

The breeze is picking up this afternoon and evening with high temperatures hovering around 80° today. The first in a series of systems moves into the area tomorrow, bringing scattered showers around Southern Nevada on Friday. This will not be a washout, but the chance of showers is back in the forecast with high temperatures falling back into the mid to low 60s. Wind gusts will be in the 25-35 mph range around the Las Vegas Valley.

A colder storm dives in from the north on Saturday, pushing temperatures down into the mid 50s for highs. Scattered showers remain in the forecast with wind gusts in the 30-40 mph range. Sunday will be the better day for your outdoor plans this weekend. Skies will be partly cloudy with a slight shower chance; mainly over the mountains. The forecast high in Las Vegas rebounds to 62° with lighter wind around the area.

We stay dry into next week with high temperatures holding in the 60s Monday through Thursday. Some clouds will be in and out with breezy wind at times.

