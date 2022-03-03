BTS sells out 4 Las Vegas shows before tickets on sale to general public

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Fans of KPOP superstars BTS are coming out in full force for the group’s upcoming series of shows at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

According to Ticketmaster, BTS completely sold out tickets for its four April shows on Wednesday during a presale, before the tickets were even offered to the general public.

Fans who didn’t grab tickets during the presale will have to look towards resellers if they wish to see the group during at “BTS Permission to Dance on Stage - Las Vegas” shows at Allegiant Stadium. The performances are scheduled for April 8, 9, 15 and 16.

Due to overwhelming demand during today’s @BTS_BigHit BTS GLOBAL OFFICIAL FANCLUB ARMY MEMBERSHIP Presale, all tickets for the @AllegiantStadm shows have been purchased. All shows are now sold out. There will not be a General Verified Fan Presale or General Public Onsale. — Ticketmaster (@Ticketmaster) March 3, 2022

