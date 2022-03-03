Advertisement

BTS sells out 4 Las Vegas shows before tickets on sale to general public

FILE- Members of South Korean K-pop band BTS, V, SUGA, JIN, Jung Kook, RM, Jimin, and j-hope from left to right, pose for photographers ahead of a press conference to introduce their new single "Butter" in Seoul, South Korea, Friday, May 21, 2021. Three members of the K-pop superstar group BTS have been infected with the coronavirus.  the Big Hit Entertainment agency says in a statement that RM and Jin were diagnosed with COVID-19 on Saturday evening. It earlier said another member, Suga, tested positive for the virus on Friday. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man, File)(Lee Jin-man | AP)
By Caitlin Lilly
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 2:12 PM PST
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Fans of KPOP superstars BTS are coming out in full force for the group’s upcoming series of shows at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

According to Ticketmaster, BTS completely sold out tickets for its four April shows on Wednesday during a presale, before the tickets were even offered to the general public.

Fans who didn’t grab tickets during the presale will have to look towards resellers if they wish to see the group during at “BTS Permission to Dance on Stage - Las Vegas” shows at Allegiant Stadium. The performances are scheduled for April 8, 9, 15 and 16.

