Alabama-made weapons being used in Ukraine to fight Russians

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Since the conflict began, Ukraine is asking for all the help it can get. Many countries, including the U.S. have responded by sending weapons. You may have heard Javelin missiles mentioned before. Those are anti-tank weapons.

Some of those javelin missiles are manufactured in Troy down in Pike County. Javelins are shoulder-fired missiles. According to some experts, the missiles are slowing down the Russian resistance. A number of those missiles are made in Alabama at Lockheed Martin’s facility in Troy.

WBRC spoke with retired Marine Colonel Lee Busby about how effective the missiles can be.

“It is a fire and forget, meaning you don’t have to stay keeping cross-hairs on the target while a wire pulls out from a tow-missile over 35-hundred meters. They are very effective, fairly expensive and are a great anti-tank weapon,” Col. Busby said.

Busby says with technology these days, we should be seeing those Javelins in action more.

We’re told NATO countries including the U.S. are also sending stinger missiles to help Ukraine fight the Russians.

