Man arrested in connection with shooting of 14 people at Las Vegas hookah lounge

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department arrested a suspect after 14 people were shot at a hookah lounge early Saturday morning.

According to police, Lee Wilson, 44, was arrested in connection with the incident. He was booked into CCDC for one count of open murder and 12 counts of attempted murder.

Police had said initially that one man was killed in the shooting and 13 were injured. However, it’s unclear why Wilson is facing 12 counts of attempted murder. FOX5 has asked Las Vegas police for clarification.

The shooting occurred about 3:15 a.m. on Feb. 26 in the 900 block of East Sahara Avenue near Las Vegas Boulevard.

As those wounded in Saturday’s shooting continue in their fight to recover, police are asking for the public’s help in finding any additional suspects.

“We are very confident from our investigation that this was an internal feud involved by people who know each other who were at the club together,” said Lieutenant Ray Spencer, who oversees the homicide investigation unit in the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

Spencer described how exactly they were able to locate Wilson.

“We have a variety of surveillance video that we recovered, however, we did recover video from inside the business that captured the actual shooting, and that video along with witness interviews, is what made us able to locate a suspect so quickly,” said Spencer.

He said the warrant to arrest Wilson was obtained Tuesday, and on that same day, officers were able to locate him in Las Vegas.

Las Vegas Justice Court Records show Wilson has an extensive criminal history.

Wilson was previously sentenced to 12-30 months in Nevada prison on Jan. 6, 2020, in connection with an attempted murder case.

As FOX5 reported in 2019, Wilson was charged with attempted murder, conspiracy to commit murder, and discharging a firearm into a vehicle, when a Dec. 30, 2018 shooting a sports bar on Flamingo Rd. left two men wounded.

Wilson pleaded guilty to the latter, and was sentenced. It remains unclear how long he served time behind bars for these charges before he was released, but it’s worth noting his sentencing was only two years ago.

Meanwhile, in Saturday’s hookah lounge shooting, Spencer says there were several guns on site at Manny’s Glo Afterdark that early morning.

“We do know that there were several people involved inside the club that were armed with handguns,” said Spencer.

Police said they expect to make more arrests, but are asking for your help. You can anonymously help police by visiting CrimestoppersofNV.com, or by calling (702) 385-5555.

“There were approximately 100 people inside the club at the time the shooting occurred, and that’s what we’re looking for... the people that were there, that took off before they could be spoken with by investigators.”

The deceased victim was identified by the Clark County Coroner’s office as 33-year-old Demetreus Beard. Beard died from multiple gunshot wounds and his death was ruled a homicide.

Spencer gave FOX5 an update Wednesday on the health conditions of those who were wounded.

One of the injured who was previously stated to be in “critical condition,” is now in “extremely serious condition,” according to Spencer.

The other whose injuries were described as critical has since improved, Spencer said.

The remaining 11 wounded are expected to survive, he added.

