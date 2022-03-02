Las Vegas, Henderson among cities with highest one-bedroom rent prices, report says

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - As rent prices across the country continue to rise, Las Vegas is no exception.

A new report shows both Henderson and Las Vegas are among cities with the highest one-bedroom rent prices.

According to the report published by Zumper, the group’s February National Rent Index shows the median one- and two-bedroom rents hitting new all-time highs at $1,393 and $1,708, respectively.

The report indicates that it costs more to rent a one-bedroom apartment in Henderson than it does in Las Vegas.

According to the data, in Henderson (#28 on the list), the median rent for a one-bedroom is coming in at $1,490 per month and the median rent for a two-bedroom will cost $1,700.

Likewise, in Las Vegas (#44 on the list), the median rent for a one-bedroom is hitting $1,250 while the me two-bedroom is at $1,600.

To little surprise, New York, New York, tops out the list at number one with a median rent of $3,100 for a one-bedroom and $3,300 for a two-bedroom.

To view the full report, visit: zumper.com/blog/rental-price-data

