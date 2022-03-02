Forecast Outlook - 3/2/2022

The month of March arrives with much warmer weather across Southern Nevada. The warm changes won’t last long; cooler, windier, and wetter weather is on the way later this week. We’re waking up to temperatures back into the 40s and 30s Wednesday morning.

More clouds will be passing through Wednesday and Thursday with high temperatures pushing closer to 80°. The best chance at hitting 80° for the first time this year in Las Vegas will be on Thursday. The breeze will pick up Thursday, a sign of bigger changes for the weekend.

Friday will be cool and gusty with highs back in the mid 60s. Scattered showers are back in the forecast for Southern Nevada. Shower chances continue Saturday with only slight chances on Sunday. It will be cooler this weekend with highs in the low 60s and 50s both days.

We’ll keep the wind with us on Saturday before it looks to settle down on Sunday. Temperatures remain in the 60s for the start of next week.

