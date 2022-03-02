Advertisement

17 catalytic converters recovered after 3 arrested in Mesquite

From left: Fernando Contreras, 38; Robert Hodges, 55; Howard Ferguson, 51.
From left: Fernando Contreras, 38; Robert Hodges, 55; Howard Ferguson, 51.(Mesquite Police)
By Elaine Emerson
Updated: Mar. 2, 2022 at 8:44 AM PST
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Police recovered multiple catalytic converters after three men were arrested in Mesquite last month.

Robert Lee Hodges, 55, from Las Vegas; Fernando Contreras, 38, from Las Vegas; and Howard John Ferguson, 51, from Big Bear City, Calif. were all arrested Feb. 23 by Mesquite Police.

MPD said officers performed a traffic stop on the men and noticed their hands and clothing were covered in grease and oil and noticed several used catalytic converters in the car that appeared to be freshly cut.

Detectives obtained a search warrant and found 16 catalytic converters, burglary tools, drug paraphernalia and methamphetamine, MPD said. Detectives also located a storage lot with 17 vehicles missing catalytic converters; MPD said the 16 converters in the car matched the vehicles in the lot and detectives found a 17th converter that police say the alleged thieves left in the storage lot.

Police said all the stolen property was returned to its owners.

“Catalytic converter thefts continue to be a pervasive problem across the country but MPD is dedicated to stopping these thefts in Mesquite” MPD Chief MaQuade Chesley said. “I am thankful the detectives in this case worked so hard to return the property to the victims and hold these thieves accountable for their crimes against our beloved Mesquite residents.”

Hodges, Contreras and Ferguson all face multiple felony charges including:

  • 11 counts burglary of a motor vehicle, felony
  • 17 county of injuring or tampering with a motor vehicle, gross misdemeanor
  • Possession of stolen property, felony
  • Possession of burglary tools, gross misdemeanor
  • Possession of methamphetamine, felony
  • Possession of drug paraphernalia, misdemeanor

All three were transported to Clark County Detention Center in Las Vegas, MPD said.

