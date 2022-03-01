Advertisement

Beer festival to benefit Las Vegas nonprofit to be held at Downtown Summerlin

Brew’s Best Beer Festival at Downtown Summerlin
Brew’s Best Beer Festival at Downtown Summerlin(Courtesy New Vista)
By Chanel Ridley
Updated: Mar. 1, 2022 at 2:45 PM PST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Nonprofit New Vista has announced it will host its 13th annual beer festival at Downtown Summerlin later this month.

According to a news release, New Vista will host the ‘Brew’s Best’ Craft Beer Festival from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. on March 19.

As part of the event, beer buffs are invited to crack open a cold one for a good cause on The Lawn at Downtown Summerlin.

The event will offer a bottomless brew tasting experience featuring over 30 local and national breweries including Hudl, Nevada Brew Works, Modern Times and Golden Road.

Brewers will be pouring their best of over 50 styles of craft beer and select seltzers in addition to samplings of unlimited micro-brewed ales, pilsners and stouts.

According to the release, proceeds from the event will directly benefit members of New Vista, which provides services, training and housing to people living with intellectual and developmental disabilities in Southern Nevada.

This event is 21+. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit: https://bit.ly/3s6BjGl.

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Get more for your play at Tuscany Suites & Casino with the brand new DaVinci Rewards Program.
Get rewarded at Tuscany Suites & Casino
Kyle Busch ready to race in Pennzoil 400
Kyle Busch ready to race in Pennzoil 400
A preview of the ACM Awards in Las Vegas.
What to expect at the ACM Awards in Vegas
FILE- Members of South Korean K-pop band BTS, V, SUGA, JIN, Jung Kook, RM, Jimin, and j-hope...
BTS sells out 4 Las Vegas shows before tickets on sale to general public
New Kids on the Block talk about bringing their Mixtape Tour to Las Vegas.
New Kids on the Block talk about performing in Vegas