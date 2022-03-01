Beer festival to benefit Las Vegas nonprofit to be held at Downtown Summerlin

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Nonprofit New Vista has announced it will host its 13th annual beer festival at Downtown Summerlin later this month.

According to a news release, New Vista will host the ‘Brew’s Best’ Craft Beer Festival from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. on March 19.

As part of the event, beer buffs are invited to crack open a cold one for a good cause on The Lawn at Downtown Summerlin.

The event will offer a bottomless brew tasting experience featuring over 30 local and national breweries including Hudl, Nevada Brew Works, Modern Times and Golden Road.

Brewers will be pouring their best of over 50 styles of craft beer and select seltzers in addition to samplings of unlimited micro-brewed ales, pilsners and stouts.

According to the release, proceeds from the event will directly benefit members of New Vista, which provides services, training and housing to people living with intellectual and developmental disabilities in Southern Nevada.

This event is 21+. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit: https://bit.ly/3s6BjGl.

