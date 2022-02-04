Stuckey Elementary gets crosswalk, median after county denies initial request

UPDATE (April 19) -- As Stuckey Elementary students returned from Spring Break on Tuesday, they were welcomed with a new crosswalk and median.

The school was previously denied a crosswalk from Clark County despite concerns from parents about safety during drop-off and pick-up. County Commissioner Justin Jones announced they would get the crosswalk three months after FOX5′s story aired.

To request a crosswalk near a school in unincorporated Clark County, email intheworks@clarkcountynv.gov.

The county will send an inspector to the proposed location to determine traffic and pedestrian volume, distance, and speed. They will also work with the school to determine if enforcement or engineering is also needed.

Parents looking to request a crosswalk in Henderson, North Las Vegas or the city of Las Vegas should contact the individual municipality rather than the county.

ORIGINAL STORY: LAS VEGAS (FOX5) – Clark County has agreed to put a median and a crosswalk in front of Evelyn Stuckey Elementary School in the south valley after initially denying request from parents.

In November, FOX5 spoke with parent and PTA president Cristi Gatten, who said she was concerned about safety during drop-off and pick-up.

“It’s a busy road in the morning and at pick-up and drop-off,” she said at the time.

Days before the initial story aired, FOX5 saw parents and students crossing busy Starr Hills Avenue to get to campus. We also witnessed cars making illegal U-turns out of the drop-off line, even though there are signs telling parents not to.

“My biggest concern is the parents that don’t pay attention and make the illegal U-turn, one, because they would probably hit someone who had to jaywalk to get into the building,” Gatten said in November.

The county had denied Gatten’s request for a crosswalk, but three months after FOX5′s story aired, County Commissioner Justin Jones announced the school would be getting a crosswalk and a median.

“What’s great about the crosswalk is there’s actually a safety area in the middle of the street so students can safely take a look at cars and see if there’s other cars on the other side,” Jones explained. “Parents who are usually flipping U-turns, which is very dangerous, won’t be able to flip U-turns in that area, which is definitely to the advantage of students.”

The county already has blueprints of the designs. They hope to start and finish construction during spring break.

