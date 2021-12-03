Tony Hawk to host first-ever Weekend Jam in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Tony Hawk on Friday announced the first-ever Weekend Jam in Las Vegas.

The event will be held on May 12 through 15, 2022, Hawk said on Twitter.

Hawk said the event will be held at the Downtown Las Vegas Events Center for three days of skate events, performances by his favorite bands, video games and more.

The lineup of musicians will include Modest Mouse, Descendents, DEVO, X, Cold Cave, The Vandals, Warish, Rough Francis and The Downhill Jam.

Guests can expect skating icons and innovators to be in attendance, reflecting a variety of styles and backgrounds. This will include X-Games competitors Andy Macdonald, Bucky Lasek, Rune Glifberg, and Sandro Dias; vert veterans Christian Hosoi and Steve Caballero; groundbreaking American-Finnish skateboarder Lizzie Armanto; and innovative punk skater Kevin Staab.

Additionally, each day will feature the “Punk Rock Paint Brushes Art Auction,” with incredible works up for bidding.

The weekend also will feature a Vert Alert exhibition hosted by Hawk with some of the best professional skateboarders; a street park set up; gaming lounge to play all the classics hosted by Gaming Community Network (GCN); and a skate shop with exclusive merch.

Doors open at 1 p.m. each day of Weekend Jam. The schedule will be as follows:

Thursday, May 12 – Tony Hawk’s Birthday

Men’s and Women’s Skate Qualifiers from 2 p.m. - 5:45 p.m.

Welcome Party at 6 p.m.

Performances by Cold Cave, DEVO and Warish

Gaming Activation

Punk Rock Paint Brushes and Art Auction

Friday, May 13

Men’s and Women’s Skate Semi Finals from 2:30 p.m. – 5 p.m.

Legends Skate Demo

Performances by Descendents, Rough Francis and The Downhill Jam

Gaming Activation

Punk Rock Paint Brushes Art Auction

Saturday, May 14

Men’s and Women’s Practice and Finals from 2 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Best Trick competition at 6:15 p.m.

Performances by Modest Mouse, X and The Vandals

Awards ceremony and speech by Tony Hawk

Gaming Activation

Punk Rock Paint Brushes Art Auction

Tickets for Tony Hawk’s Weekend Jam range from single-day GA at $49.50 to 3-day Platinum VIP at $249.50.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.