LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Eleven men were arrested following a two-day join operation led by Las Vegas police and the FBI in an online sex predator sting on Dec. 8-9.
In cooperation with LVMPD's Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, the agencies took nearly a dozen suspects into custody after they attempted to meet and engage in sex acts with a person posing as a 13-year-old girl online, police said in a release.
The following suspects were arrested as part of the investigation: Christopher Damron (46), Anthony Huth (42), Alejandro Aranda (35), Nicholas Lara (27), Miguel Amezquita (55), Jonathan Tavares (45), Samuel Privado-Martinez (40), Armand Grays (45), Kun Yoo (36) and Shawn Matthews (39).
In addition, Tyler Yost, 29, an assistant principal at a Clark County elementary school was arrested.
The men faces charges including: luring a child to engage in sexual conducting, solicitation for child prostitution, attempted sexual assault against a child under 14 and luring a child with computer technology to engage in sexual conduct.
"The LVMPD would like to remind parents to discuss with their children the dangers of online chats with strangers. Parents are encouraged to routinely monitor their children’s activity on social media and other online applications to prevent them from becoming victims of a child sex predator. This operation was conducted as part of the LVMPD’s ongoing effort to reduce violent crime and protect children in our community," police said.
Anyone who may have been a victim of any of these subjects or has information about their crimes is urged to contact the LVMPD Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force by phone at 702-828-3111. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.
