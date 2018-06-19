Police arrest suspect connected to stabbing death of man in cent - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Police arrest suspect connected to stabbing death of man in central Las Vegas

Written by Jennifer Hurtado
Michael Cain, 32, was arrested in connection to a deadly stabbing June 18, 2018 (LVMPD / FOX5). Michael Cain, 32, was arrested in connection to a deadly stabbing June 18, 2018 (LVMPD / FOX5).
Police investigated a stabbing June 17, 2018 in Las Vegas. (Luis Marquez/FOX5) Police investigated a stabbing June 17, 2018 in Las Vegas. (Luis Marquez/FOX5)
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

Las Vegas Metro police arrested a suspect in connection to a deadly stabbing on Monday afternoon. 

Michael Cain, 32, was located by police in the area of Maryland Parkway and Sahara Avenue, the same location where the stabbing took place, around 4 p.m.  He was booked into the Clark County Detention Center where he faces one count of murder with use of a deadly weapon. 

Las Vegas Metro police originally responded to the stabbing on 2700 block of South Maryland Parkway at 11:44 p.m. on June 17.

Roy Mark Butz, 52, died of multiple stab wounds, according to the Clark County Coroner's office. Butz's death was ruled a homicide.

Police said the Butz and a suspect got into a verbal argument which resulted in the stabbing. 

The victim was pronounced dead at the hospital. 

Anyone with information is urged to contact Metro's Homicide Section at 702-828-3521. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555. 

