Las Vegas job growth exceeds 1 million mark in May

Job growth in the Las Vegas Valley surpassed the 1 million mark in May, according to the Department of Employment, Training, and Rehabilitation.

A report from DETR showed the Las Vegas Metro area grew by 2,200 jobs over the month of May. It pushed the total employment in the area to 1,001,100.

The Las Vegas area added more than 200,000 jobs since September of 2010 when employment stood at about 800,000, according to DETR. Unemployment in Las Vegas dropped to 4.4 percent, a 0.8 percent decrease from last year.

The report also showed that wages in Nevada averaged about $955 per week, with six counties showing payroll above $1,000 per week.

