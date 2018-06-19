Motorcyclist in critical condition after crash in southwest Las - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Motorcyclist in critical condition after crash in southwest Las Vegas

Posted: Updated:
Written by Jennifer Hurtado
A portion of Rainbow Boulevard near the I-215 Beltway is shutdown after a critical crash (LVACS / FOX5).
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

A motorcyclist is in critical condition after a Tuesday morning crash in southwest Las Vegas. 

Nevada Highway Patrol responded to the scene at 7:49 a.m. on the Rainbow Boulevard off-ramp near the I-215 Beltway. Trooper Smaka said a motorcycle and a pick-up truck collided. 

The motorcyclist was transported to University Medical Center Trauma in critical condition.

Multiple roadways were shutdown as troopers investigated the crash. 

The lanes have since reopened, NHP said.  

