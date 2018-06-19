Motorcyclist in critical condition after crash in southwest Las Vegas

A portion of Rainbow Boulevard near the I-215 Beltway is shutdown after a critical crash (LVACS / FOX5).

A motorcyclist is in critical condition after a Tuesday morning crash in southwest Las Vegas.

Nevada Highway Patrol responded to the scene at 7:49 a.m. on the Rainbow Boulevard off-ramp near the I-215 Beltway. Trooper Smaka said a motorcycle and a pick-up truck collided.

The motorcyclist was transported to University Medical Center Trauma in critical condition.

Multiple roadways were shutdown as troopers investigated the crash.

The lanes have since reopened, NHP said.

Stay with FOX5 for updates.

Copyright 2018 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.