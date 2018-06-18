Metro police: 58 rounds fired in fatal officer-involved shooting

A traffic stop turned deadly after Metro Police officers shot at a suspect 58 times, the department said. The suspect was identified at 18-year-old Terrance White, Jr.

Police said White was the last of three suspects they were searching for involved in a string of armed robberies. The giveaway was a black Dodge Durango matching a vehicle description involved in one of the robberies, police said.

The shooting happened near Owens and Radwick on June 14, involving seven police officers.

On Monday, officials from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department released officer body camera footage to give greater insight to what their officers faced.

In the video, officers began shouting commands at someone in the Durango. The driver appeared to ignore the commands and continue to drive.

“White quickly accelerated ... and drove directly towards dissembles officers in marked vehicles," ,” LVMPD Assistant Sheriff Tim Kelly said.

According to Kelly, White was driving the car and as he sped toward officers. They shot and eventually killed him.

“Officers observed White move in the direction of the rifle," Kelly said. “It was in the front passengers seat.”

Officials said officers fired 58 times and hit the driver twice.

But Kelly said what happened in the video was the end result of days of police work, on a string of armed robberies involving three men.

“Two of those suspects had been taken in by Northeast Area Command the night before on June 13, after robbing two men and shooting one of the victims,” Kelly said. “During another one of the robberies, a black Dodge Durango was carjacked by a black male armed with an AR-15.”

Police said area commands were looking out for the Durango when they found White sleeping inside.

Kelly said his officers tried to stop the car, before using deadly force.

“Officers also observed a black AR-15 laying on the passengers seat." "A tire puncher device was placed beneath the rear tire of the Durango by officers. Sergeant Silva was a supervisor on scene and he assembled an arrest team while SWAT was called and advised. When this was happening, White woke up and started the vehicle.”

That is when police said White tried to flee, but when he couldn’t, he sped towards the officers who opened fire.

It’s not clear whether White raised his weapon as he drove towards officers, but officials said their officers treated his car as weapon thus opening fire on White.

Police said had White lived, he would have faced multiple charges including assault with a deadly weapon on a protected person and possession of a firearm and possession of a stolen vehicle.

