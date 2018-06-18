Jerry Lewis and movie memorabilia auction at Planet Hollywood

Jewelry up for auction at Planet Hollywood. (Photo: Brad Boyer/FOX5)

Fonzie's motorcycle from "Happy Days" on display at Planet Hollywood. (Photo: Brad Boyer/FOX5)

Han Solo's pistol from "Return of the Jedi" on display at Planet Hollywood. (Photo: Brad Boyer/FOX5)

Planet Hollywood Las Vegas Resort & Casino is scheduled to host an auction where famous pop culture items are up for bids, as well as Jerry Lewis's former belongings.

Items once owned by Marilyn Monroe, Elvis Presley and Lucille Ball are expected to sell for more than half a million dollars.

Elvis’s Mercedes-Benz, Fonzie’s motorcycle from the show “Happy Days” and Arnold Schwarzenegger’s Harley-Davidson motorcycle were just a few of the items up for bidding.

Two auctions were planned, with the private auction for Jerry Lewis’s estate scheduled for June 22. Lewis died in Aug. 2017 in his Las Vegas home at the age of 91.

A Cartier watch that Lewis once owned was expected to go for upwards of $35,000.

“He loved guns, he loved cameras, he loved watches, he loved to travel,” Martin Nolan, executive director for Julien’s Auctions said. “There’s a mountain of Louis Vuitton trunks.”

The Hollywood auction was scheduled for June 23.

“Donald Trump’s board room table from ‘The Apprentice’ is estimated to be $12,000,” Nolan said.

Other items for the Saturday auction included a letter from Princess Diana and royal wedding cakes.

The most expensive item up for Saturday’s auction was Han Solo’s resistance blaster from “The Return of the Jedi,” which Nolan said was priced up to $300,000 to $400,000.

For fans that cannot come up with the money to buy the items up for auction, they can still enjoy a bit of Hollywood history.

“It’s free and people can take a trip down memory lane and see important, fun, iconic, historic items,” Nolan said.

Copyright 2018 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.