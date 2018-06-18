Rehab Beach Club to close amidst Hard Rock Hotel transition, CEO - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Rehab Beach Club to close amidst Hard Rock Hotel transition, CEO says

Rehab Beach Club, the first major day club in Las Vegas, will be closing after this season, according to new Hard Rock Hotel CEO Richard Bosworth. The pool party celebrated its 15th anniversary this summer. 

The pool has hosted countless celebrities over the years and spawned a TruTV show, "Rehab: Party at the Hard Rock Hotel" from 2008 to 2010. 

Guests scheduled to appear in the summer include rapper Flo Rida, Borgore, 3Lau, Waka Flocka and Stafford Brothers. 

Billionaire Richard Branson purchased the Hard Rock earlier this year and later announced the property would be rebranded as a Virgin Hotel by the end of 2019.

Virgin Hotels purchased the property with a group of partners, including Los Angeles-based investment firm Juniper Capital Partners. The terms of the purchase from Brookfield Asset Management were not disclosed.

The only Virgin Hotel opened so far is in Chicago. Others are planned for several cities, including New York, Dallas and Washington D.C.

The property will remain open during the transition, Virgin Hotels CEO Raul Leal said. 

