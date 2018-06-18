North Las Vegas police searching for grand larceny suspect

The suspect's truck seen in North Las Vegas. (Photo: NLVPD)

A suspect that may have committed grand larceny in North Las Vegas. (Photo: NLVPD)

Detectives from the North Las Vegas Police Department have asked the public for help in identifying a grand larceny suspect who stole over $6,000 worth of tools.

On May 12 at about 11:15 a.m., officers responded to a grand larceny at the 3700 block of Civic Center Drive, near East Gowan Road.

According to NLVPD, a suspect entered the parking lot of the business in a black Chevrolet S10 with custom chrome rims next to a white work truck. The suspect exited the vehicle and opened the work truck’s tool storage compartments.

The suspect reportedly took several thousand dollars’ worth of tools. NLVPD said the suspect was last seen leaving the parking lot in the black Chevrolet S10.

The suspect is described as an adult male, between 25 to 35-years-old with a medium build. He’s is height is around 5’7” and weighs approximately 185 pounds.

NLVPD said the suspect has a light complexion and a goatee.

He was last seen wearing a black collared tee shirt, camouflage shorts with a green and black baseball hat.

Anyone with any information about this case was urged to call NVLPD at 702-633-9111.

Anonymous calls were referred to Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

