Victim identified after deadly crash in east Las Vegas Valley - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Victim identified after deadly crash in east Las Vegas Valley

Posted: Updated:
Las Vegas Metro police investigate a deadly crash on June 18, 2018. (Gai Phanalasy/FOX5) Las Vegas Metro police investigate a deadly crash on June 18, 2018. (Gai Phanalasy/FOX5)
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

A pedestrian was killed while crossing Tropicana Avenue Monday afternoon, according to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police.

Officers responded to the incident at 1:24 p.m. at Tropicana Avenue and Mojave Road, near Pecos Road. 

According to Officer Larry Hadfield of Las Vegas Metro police, 60-year-old Sandra Vink Naiman was crossing in a marked crosswalk when she struck by a Dodge Ram, driven by an 82-year-old Las Vegas man. She was pronounced dead at the scene. 

The driver was turning left from southbound Mojave Road and drove over her, police said.

Police said Tropicana was closed at Mojave. Motorists were urged to avoid the area. 

Further details were not immediately released. 

Copyright 2018 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
Fox 5

News

Weather

Video

More

Inside FOX5

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KVVU Broadcasting Corporation, Las Vegas, NV and WorldNow. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.