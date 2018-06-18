Victim identified after deadly crash in east Las Vegas Valley

A pedestrian was killed while crossing Tropicana Avenue Monday afternoon, according to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police.

Officers responded to the incident at 1:24 p.m. at Tropicana Avenue and Mojave Road, near Pecos Road.

According to Officer Larry Hadfield of Las Vegas Metro police, 60-year-old Sandra Vink Naiman was crossing in a marked crosswalk when she struck by a Dodge Ram, driven by an 82-year-old Las Vegas man. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver was turning left from southbound Mojave Road and drove over her, police said.

Police said Tropicana was closed at Mojave. Motorists were urged to avoid the area.

Further details were not immediately released.

Copyright 2018 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.