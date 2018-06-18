Former MGM leader Felix Rappaport passes away

Felix Rappaport, the president and CEO of Foxwoods Resort Casino in Connecticut, has died.

Rappaport was a well-known figure in Las Vegas for being a former leader at MGM Resorts. Before his tenure at MGM, he worked for Station Casinos, Treasure Island and Hershey Entertainment and Resort Company.

Rappaport later served as president and COO of Mirage, New York-New York, Luxor and Excalibur while employed by MGM.

MGM Resorts International Chairman & CEO Jim Murren released a statement about Rappaport’s passing.

“We are saddened by the news of the passing of our former colleague and friend, Felix Rappaport,” Murren said. “Felix was a member of the MGM Resorts family for more than two decades and is remembered fondly by many. Our condolences and prayers go out to his family at this difficult time.”

According to a statement from Foxwoods and the Mashantucket Pequot Tribal Nation, Rappaport spent four years as head of the Foxwoods.

“On behalf of the entire Tribal Council, Foxwoods management team and staff, we extend our deepest sympathies to Felix’s family,” MPTN Chairman Rodney Butler, said. “With his passing, we have suffered a major loss. Felix’s passion for modernizing and growing Foxwoods, as well as his friendship, mentorship and humor touched everyone who worked with him. We are confident that Felix’s legacy will live on as we continue to push forward on the vision he set.”

The cause of Rappaport’s death has not been determined.

