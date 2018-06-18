Bonanza Road to temporarily close for overhead bridge repairs - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Bonanza Road to temporarily close for overhead bridge repairs

Posted: Updated:
Written by Gabriella Benavidez
Connect
(FOX5) (FOX5)
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

The Nevada Department of Transportation announced that the inside lane of westbound Bonanza Road will be closed Thursday to conduct overhead bridge repairs caused by a high load hit.

The closure is scheduled from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m., between Main Street and D Street, NDOT said.

NDOT advised drivers to use caution while traveling through the work zone, heed construction signage and use alternate detour routes if possible.

Copyright 2018 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
Fox 5

News

Weather

Video

More

Inside FOX5

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KVVU Broadcasting Corporation, Las Vegas, NV and WorldNow. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.