Bonanza Road to temporarily close for overhead bridge repairs

The Nevada Department of Transportation announced that the inside lane of westbound Bonanza Road will be closed Thursday to conduct overhead bridge repairs caused by a high load hit.

The closure is scheduled from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m., between Main Street and D Street, NDOT said.

NDOT advised drivers to use caution while traveling through the work zone, heed construction signage and use alternate detour routes if possible.

