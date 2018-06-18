Charleston Boulevard to close at I-15 for Project Neon

Alternate routes while Charleston Boulevard is temporarily closed for Project Neon. (Image: Nevada Department of Transportation)

The Nevada Department of Transportation announced that Charleston Boulevard will be closed at Interstate 15, east and westbound, Tuesday and Wednesday.

According to NDOT, the closures are part of Project Neon’s “Main Event,” which is the third and final part of widening the I-15 for four miles from the U.S. Highway 95 interchange to Sahara Avenue.

Charleston Boulevard will be closed from 7 a.m. Tuesday to 6 a.m. on Wednesday.

Project Neon is 70 percent finished, according to NDOT. More than one million man-hours of work have been recorded thus far for the major construction project.

NDOT advised motorists to use caution when driving through the work zone, head construction signage and take alternate or detour routes if possible.

NDOT said to check daily updates that are posted to Project Neon’s Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn pages with the most up-to-date information.

